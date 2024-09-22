A snake sighting on the Garib Rath Express caused panic among passengers, leading to an investigation by railway authorities.

Passengers of the Garib Rath Express going from Jabalpur to Mumbai were shocked when a long snake appeared on one of the upper berths.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the snake can be seen coiled around the bar that holds the upper berth. In the video, the snake can be seen trying to reach the AC vent.

It reportedly happened on berth number 23 in coach number 617 of the train.

Media report suggest that after the snake created a sense of panic in the coach's passengers, they were taken to another coach and the issue was reported to the railway staff.

It happened when the train was going towards the Kasara Railway Station, a report by Republic World suggested.

No one was reportedly hurt during the incident, and the snake was also taken away safely.

The video was shared by a user on social media platform X. He pointed out towards the funny things being said by the passengers in the background of the video.

"Snake On A Train! "Gareeb rath mein ameer kahan se aa gaya ye?" (How has this rich one come to Gareeb Rath (name of train). The sense of humour of Indians is legendary," the post said.

"Jokes apart, a snake found in Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express," it added.

Watch video here:

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. However, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava was on Sunday quoted in a PTI report as saying that authorities are currently coordinating with Central Railways to "verify details of the sighting".

"Details are being gathered from officials responsible for the Kasara route," the CPRO added.