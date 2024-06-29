Watch: Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle’s feet at 90-year-old legend’s biography launch; netizens react

Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet at the 90-year-old legend’s biography launch. Netizens have reacted to the gesture.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published03:49 PM IST
Watch: Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle's feet at 90-year-old legend’s biography launch
Watch: Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle’s feet at 90-year-old legend’s biography launch(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet At the launch of the legendary Bollywood singer’s biography. Sonu, who’s also considered one of the finest playback singers in India, washed Asha Bhosle’s feet to show his respect and gratitude.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik’s hearing loss: Prayers pour in from singers, musicians

On June 28, Asha Bhosle's biography 'Swaraswamini Asha' was launched in Mumbai. The event was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar and Bhosle’s brother, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, among other notable personalities. At the event, Asha Bhosle shared memories of her connection with Hindutva Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Actor Jackie Shroff attended the launch and gave the legendary singer a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

Also Read | 10 Bollywood road trip songs to keep you grooving on your journey

Sonu Nigam took her time and religiously washed Asha Bhonsle’s feet while the latter seemed embarrassed. She smiled and covered her face. Sonu Nigam kissed Bhosle’s feet before washing them. He washed the feet, dried them with a towel and prostrates (saashtaang pranaam).

Sonu Nigam’s gesture for the 90-year-old legend was hailed by social media users.

“This is pure beauty! We have traditions of Gurupujan and this is symbolic how we respect our Guru,” posted one user while another called it a “beautiful moment honoring a music icon”.

Also Read | Indonesian singer sings SRK-Aishwarya’s ’Humko Humise’ song at wedding | Watch

“This is beautiful. So quintessentially Indian. Such are the things that make us proud to be Indians,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Worshipping and offering reverence to the Goddess Sarawati in her.”

“Nowadays it takes guts to express even Respect & Gratitude publicly... It's easily branded as a publicity stunt or fake...But those who are determined should just listen to their heart,” wrote another while seemingly appreciating Sonu’s gesture.

Also Read | SRK assists Asha Bhosle during India-Australia World Cup final | Video

“Really appreciate Sonu's behavior.. Asha the Great , absolutely Great,” replied one user on X (formerly Twitter). “What a wholesome moment. Two living legends. I wish lata ji was alive and on this stage,” wrote another.

Asha Bhosle biography

'Swaraswamini Asha', a compilation of written works of 90 authors, is expected to delight Bhosle's fans. It features rare photos that show her journey and growth as an artist.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsWatch: Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle’s feet at 90-year-old legend’s biography launch; netizens react

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue