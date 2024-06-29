Sonu Nigam washed Asha Bhosle's feet at the 90-year-old legend’s biography launch. Netizens have reacted to the gesture.

On June 28, Asha Bhosle's biography 'Swaraswamini Asha' was launched in Mumbai. The event was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar and Bhosle’s brother, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, among other notable personalities. At the event, Asha Bhosle shared memories of her connection with Hindutva Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Actor Jackie Shroff attended the launch and gave the legendary singer a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

Sonu Nigam took her time and religiously washed Asha Bhonsle’s feet while the latter seemed embarrassed. She smiled and covered her face. Sonu Nigam kissed Bhosle’s feet before washing them. He washed the feet, dried them with a towel and prostrates (saashtaang pranaam).

Sonu Nigam’s gesture for the 90-year-old legend was hailed by social media users.

"This is pure beauty! We have traditions of Gurupujan and this is symbolic how we respect our Guru," posted one user while another called it a "beautiful moment honoring a music icon".

“This is beautiful. So quintessentially Indian. Such are the things that make us proud to be Indians," wrote one user while another wrote, “Worshipping and offering reverence to the Goddess Sarawati in her."

“Nowadays it takes guts to express even Respect & Gratitude publicly... It's easily branded as a publicity stunt or fake...But those who are determined should just listen to their heart," wrote another while seemingly appreciating Sonu’s gesture.

"Really appreciate Sonu's behavior.. Asha the Great , absolutely Great," replied one user on X (formerly Twitter). "What a wholesome moment. Two living legends. I wish lata ji was alive and on this stage," wrote another.

Asha Bhosle biography 'Swaraswamini Asha', a compilation of written works of 90 authors, is expected to delight Bhosle's fans. It features rare photos that show her journey and growth as an artist.

