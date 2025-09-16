Watch: Sourav Ganguly launches his ethnic wear label ‘Souragya’, walks the ramp

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, known for transforming Indian cricket with his fearless leadership, has now stepped into the world of fashion. The cricket icon unveiled his new premium ethnic wear brand ‘Souragya’, in collaboration with fashion e-commerce platform Myntra, and even walked the ramp at the launch event.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ganguly wrote: “Souragya… My own brand. Bringing Bengal to the world. A JV with Myntra… Thank you to the entire team for making this possible.”

See the post here:

“Not just ethnic, but more to come” Speaking at the launch, Ganguly said the brand reflects his love for Indian culture and craftsmanship while staying relevant to today’s fashion-forward generation.

“Souragya is a reflection of my deep-rooted love for our culture. It is all about celebrating Indian craftsmanship while infusing contemporary design elements,” he explained, adding that the partnership with Myntra was about building something meaningful and long-term.

He also confirmed that the brand will expand beyond ethnic wear into other fashion categories in the future.

Bengal-inspired craftsmanship Curated with Myntra’s design expertise, the label highlights traditional Bengali crafts such as Kantha embroidery, Jamdani weaves, and Batik printing, reimagined with modern silhouettes. The aim, Ganguly said, was to create timeless and versatile pieces that balance elegance with accessibility.

Social media cheers for ‘Dada’ Videos of Ganguly’s ramp walk have gone viral, with fans flooding social media with reactions like “Uff, how handsome” and “Maharaja.” Many wished the former cricketer success in his new venture, saying, “Dada will shine like always.”