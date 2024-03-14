Ed Sheeran met Shah Rukh Khan and danced to 'Deewangi Deewangi' in a viral video. But, did SRK go on to kiss the ‘Shape of You’ singer?

Ed Sheeran met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his +–=÷× Tour in India. Now, a video shared by both of them has broken the Internet.

The Instagram video shows SRK teaching his iconic pose to the British singer, known for his iconic song “Shape of You". As they dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om, Khan is seen spreading his arms to recreate the pose.

Watch: Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school ahead of India concert, sings 'Shape of You' along with kids Ed Sheeran follows him and creates the perfect fan moment. "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…" says the caption of the video.

However, it is the end of the video that has created even more intrigue. The video is cut short right before SRK goes on apparently to hug and kiss Ed Sheeran, a gesture Khan is often known for. Netizens have reacted.

Also Read: Stage all set for Ed Sheeran's 'perfect' performance in India on THIS date. Check ticket prices, location and more "Bro proceeded to kiss," posted one user. "Did SRK just kiss at the end?" wondered another user. "Why did they cut the kiss in the end?" came from one user. "They skipped the kiss at the end," came from another.

"They definitely kissed at the end," one user wrote with a lot of confidence. "Bro thought Ed was Kajol at the end," quipped another. "Ending reveal kijiye janab (Reveal the ending, sir)," demanded one user.

Did SRK actually kiss Ed at the end of the video? Watch it and jump into your conclusion:

Ed Sheeran wants SRK in his music video Ed Sheeran recently shared his keen interest in Bollywood, specifically in involving Shah Rukh Khan, in his next music video. This tidbit came to light in an engaging chat with Zoom, where Sheeran was promoting his Mumbai tour.

Also Read: SRK gets slammed for 'disrespecting' Ram Charan During a lighthearted rapid-fire session, Ed said he would love to be a part of Bollywood movies. Sheeran was asked which Bollywood star he would like to see featured in his music videos. The "Perfect" singer said, "I never thought about it really. But, I guess, Shah Rukh because he is the biggest star."

