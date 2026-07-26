Watch: Students beaten up for taking part in CJP protest hours after Centre’s promises; Akhilesh Yadav shares video

Akhilesh Yadav has shared a video, apparently featuring a BJP leader abusing and beating up student protesters. The explicit video contains abusive language allegedly directed towards the students

The video, shared by the former Uttar Pradesh CM, shows the leader speaking to two student protesters outside the protest area. The video allegedly shows the leader threatening them as they had taken part in the CJP protest.

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The leader first asks for the students’ identity: “What’s your name? Are you a Hindu or a Mullah? Why are you supporting this party when they are chanting anti-India slogans? Aren’t you ashamed?”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does the video shared by Akhilesh Yadav show about the treatment of student protesters? ⌵ The video allegedly shows a BJP leader threatening and physically assaulting student protesters who participated in the CJP agitation, using abusive language and demanding they apologize for their involvement. 2 Why was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan significant in the context of the CJP protests? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was a key demand of the CJP protesters, who viewed it as a victory against the government's previous inaction regarding issues like the NEET paper leak, reflecting the students' demand for accountability. 3 How did the CJP protests culminate in a resolution with the government? ⌵ The CJP protests ended after the government agreed to key demands, including Pradhan's resignation, compensation for families of students who died by suicide, and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, leading to the withdrawal of their agitation. 4 Should student protesters feel safe participating in demonstrations after the recent violence? ⌵ While many may feel apprehensive due to the violence reported during the protests, the successful conclusion of the CJP agitation and government responses could encourage students to continue exercising their right to protest safely. 5 What immediate actions are being called for following the incident captured in the video? ⌵ Akhilesh Yadav and others are demanding immediate arrests and accountability for the BJP leader shown in the video, highlighting the need for action against violence towards protesters.

The conversation soon gets abusive and intimidating. The leader, sitting in a car, starts using expletives and warns them not to show up again. Then, he starts slapping the students and asks them to apologise to the camera (for taking part in the protest).

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Akhilesh Yadav used strong words to describe what was allegedly depicted in the video.

“This is a message to protesters across the country! Let everyone witness the BJP and their allies' misconduct, vile words and violence. Behold their audacity,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote while sharing the video.

“Only hours have passed since promises were made to the youth. And, these BJP members are repeating their historical betrayals by deceiving once again,” he wrote.

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“These so-called cultured BJP leaders are brazenly tearing apart the assurances given by their top leadership and even filming videos of it. Is this, too, happening because of a clash between the double engines?” asked the Samajwadi Party leader while asking for an “immediate arrest”.

“BJP members aren't even loyal to their own promises. BJP: The Antithesis of Trust!” he concluded.

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On 25 July, the BJP government met key CJP demands, ending the nationwide protest. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister. Officials agreed to withdraw FIRs against protesters and compensate the suicide victims' families.

Social Media Reaction “Attitude dekho.. Jaise desh kharid rakha hai, koi dhang ka mil gya to sari hekdi bahar aa jayegi (Look at the attitude as if he's bought the whole country. If he meets someone tough, all his frustration will come spilling out.),” wrote one social media user.

“Why isn't immediate action taken against such people, when the video clearly shows the reality, fear is being instilled in people's hearts, but remember not everyone is a coward—if the law doesn't punish this, then people will deliver their own happy justice,” wrote another user.

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One user told Yadav, “Neta ji, is tweeting enough to teach such people a lesson? Step up with action, fulfil your duty—if you feel something wrong has happened, then come forward to take legal action against this man. Only then can the country's atmosphere be saved from hooliganism!”

One user, however, questioned the authenticity of the video: “Why would BJP people make a video like this to defame themselves? This man must be from SP, who is calmly making a video while wearing a saffron gamchha so that confusion can be spread and a narrative can be set. The public knows everything.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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