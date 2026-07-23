Watch: Mumbai students wave at CJP protesters from school windows, viral video strikes chord online

A video from the ongoing CJP protest in Mumbai has resonated widely on social media after it showed a group of school students cheering demonstrators from their classroom windows in Dadar.

Shared on Instagram by the page Pranjali Dubey, the clip captures students looking down from their school windows and waving at protesters as they passed along a nearby road.

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The text overlaid on the video reads, “Crossed a school at the Dadar protest today and what a moment.”

Check out the post here:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did students at the Mumbai school do during the CJP protest? ⌵ Students at a Mumbai school waved at CJP protesters from their classroom windows as a show of encouragement, capturing a heartwarming moment during the ongoing demonstrations. 2 Why is the interaction between students and protesters considered significant? ⌵ The interaction is seen as a poignant moment of hope and solidarity, symbolizing the students' engagement with the issues being protested and their desire for a better future. 3 How did social media respond to the viral video of the students cheering the protesters? ⌵ The viral video received widespread attention online, with social media users expressing emotional responses, describing the moment as inspiring and significant for the future of the students. 4 Should educational institutions support protests like the one led by CJP? ⌵ While opinions vary, many believe educational institutions should support peaceful protests that advocate for accountability and improvements within the education system, as seen with the CJP protests. 5 What recent events have escalated the CJP protests in Mumbai? ⌵ The CJP protests escalated following police actions against demonstrators on July 20, leading to increased public support and involvement from various celebrities and citizens.

Although the video lasts only a few seconds, the interaction between the students and the protesters has drawn widespread attention online, with many users describing it as a heartwarming display of encouragement.

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Social media users react The comments section was flooded with emotional responses from viewers who said the clip left a lasting impression.

One user wrote, “they are witnessing their future in making, beautiful.”

Another commented, "I said to my 4 year old.. That all these are the brave and kind people that are fighting for you so please make sure you study well and honour their efforts.. sadly I couldn't show them the videos or pictures as he is too young to see the violence and cries.. And so I don't know how to tell him the police and RPF are the ones beating up the good guys."

A third user shared, "Witnessed this live! My heart was full."

Another person wrote, “We’re all fighting for you. You better study hard.”

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A fifth commenter added, "I was here !! One of the best experiences I had today ,they were waving at us with so much hope in their eyes. Hope we secure better future for them."

Video continues to circulate online The clip continues to be widely shared across social media platforms, with many users calling the exchange between the students and protesters a poignant moment from the ongoing demonstrations in Mumbai.

The video does not provide additional details about the school or the students, but the brief interaction has sparked conversations online, with many describing it as a symbol of hope and solidarity amid the protests.

CJP protest in Mumbai The Mumbai Police have registered 13 FIRs since July 18 in connection with the ongoing protests on charges of unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, booking 400 people.

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While demonstrations were staged at various places including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, no permission had been granted, police said.

Social media platforms also featured heart-warming moments from the protests. One widely circulated clip showed agitators marching through the rain as senior citizens cheered them on from the balconies of nearby chawls.

Another video, reportedly shot in the central suburb of Dadar, captured a sea of demonstrators parting respectfully to clear a path for children making their way to a school bus.

Mumbai police have imposed prohibitory orders barring assembly of five or more persons in public places from July 23 to August 6, citing apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.