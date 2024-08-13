Tamil Nadu news: A video of a football coach beating his students for poor performance in a match in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media. According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu, where the teacher involved, Annamalai, is a physical education teacher. The shocking video showed the teacher violently slapping, kicking, and pulling student's hair due to their alleged poor performance in a game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As per the News18 report, after the video went viral, the Sangagiri District Education Officer launched an investigation and presented the findings to the department and district collector, after which, the teacher was suspended.

The viral video ignited a debate on social media platform X, with some criticising the teacher for the harsh treatment of students, while others have shared similar experiences from their coaching days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user said, “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Still see youth coaches lambasting their players after defeats/poor performances. Even when I used to play for my school team back in the day, My coach used to humiliate each of us after losing a tourney. Sad to still see this (sic)."

“Really sorry to say, but the guys saying shame or that kind may not have played local division football... I played and this is a normal thing. Coaches do coaching like this. I can tell u about the Kolkata league. Even the best player gets bashing for missing easy chances...," another user added.

Another said, “If my coach did this in front of everyone I would stop playing football forever." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone else commented, “Well I don't appreciate this but even greats like Sir Alex Ferguson had thrown shoes at superstars like Beckham in post-match or half time talks. I have seen these things being normal in some of the foreign clubs."

“The coaches like this are the reason we are not reaching anywhere in football. The aim should be development of player not result-oriented. Our coaches are still in 1950s era," another user commented.

“Very good training...they will remember forever their mistakes and how to rectify," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What the hell is this. If the coaches are like this how come the next generation will come to play how will we play the world cups, how will we suceed if it like this. Need to take strict action against him. And need to show a good path for the young ones"

“This is very common with youth teams. Our coaches are 20 years behind."