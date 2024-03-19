Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: The Toyota Hybrid car was visibly damaged, with broken glasses scattered, scratches on the body and dents all over

Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Thalapathy Vijay is in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the first time in 14 years that the Tamil superstar, who is equally popular in Kerala, has come to the state to shoot a movie. He is in Kerala to shoot for his upcoming film Greatest of All Time, aka GOAT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thalapathy Vijay received a hero’s welcome at the airport. Many videos on social media reflected the massive fanfare upon his arrival. Thousands of people gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the actor, whose last movie was Leo.

Among other videos, one clip showed that the actor's car was damaged, apparently due to the huge number of fans who had gathered around to see him.

The Toyota Hybrid car was visibly damaged, with broken glasses scattered, scratches on the body and dents all over.

Vijay’s entry into politics Vijay's entry into politics has sparked discussions about his future film career. GOAT may turn out to be a significant film in Vijay’s career. Many wonder if the actor will go on a hiatus and even retire after this film, as he has recently entered active politics.

Vijay (whose name means victory) started a political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (Tamil Nadu Victory Party) right before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, refuting what people may assume, he said that his party would not participate in the upcoming polls or support any candidate. At the same time, he said that his party would eye the 2026 assembly elections.

“People of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a political movement that would pave the way for a selfless, transparent, visionary and efficient administration that is free of corruption, and caste and religious differences," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With agency inputs)

