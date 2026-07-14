Watch: Thief carries away 40 kg water cooler in broad daylight, CCTV captures theft. Internet says: ‘Baahubali chor’

A bizarre theft in Maharashtra's Amravati has left locals and police surprised after a man allegedly walked away with a water cooler weighing between 35 and 40 kilograms in broad daylight. The incident, which took place in one of the city's busiest areas, was captured on CCTV.

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The theft occurred outside a gym near Rajkamal Chowk, where the water cooler had been installed for public use.

According to the gym owner, Sushant Rode, the cooler had been placed in the porch so that passers-by could access drinking water, NDTV reported.

Suspect Disconnects Cooler Before Walking Away CCTV footage shows the suspect approaching the gym during the afternoon and scanning the surroundings before allegedly carrying out the theft.

He then disconnected the cooler from the water pipeline and lifted the appliance onto his shoulder.

The footage shows the man calmly walking down a crowded street with the heavy cooler, apparently without attracting attention from passers-by.

Watch the video here:

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Theft Discovered Hours Later The alleged theft came to light later in the day when Mr Rode reached the gym and found the water cooler missing. He also noticed that the connected water pipes had been broken.

After checking the CCTV footage, he discovered how the appliance had been taken away.

Further examination of CCTV cameras installed nearby showed the suspect walking through Rajkamal Chowk, one of Amravati's busiest intersections, with the cooler resting on his shoulder.

Despite heavy traffic and a large number of pedestrians in the area, no one appeared to stop or question the man as he walked away.

Police Probe Underway The incident has raised questions about public alertness and security in crowded urban areas.

Mr Rode has lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, NDTV reported.

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Police are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspect. The investigation is underway.

Internet reacts A user in Hindi reacted to the video and called the thief, “Baahubali chor”.

Another user commented, “Man must have been really thirsty. Or just really committed to the hustle. Hope he got a good workout at least.”

“40 kg of water cooler = 40 kg of liquidity. Someone’s taking risk management a bit too literally,” the third user wrote.

Last month, the alleged theft of a 132-foot-tall mobile tower along with a 15 KVA generator from a residential area in Bihar left many stunned, triggering widespread discussion over security and law enforcement.

The incident came to light in Dumraon Ward No. 18 under the Dumraon police station limits when officials of GTL Company visited the site to repair the tower, which had remained non-functional for several years, ETV Bharat reported. To their surprise, the towering structure had completely disappeared.

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Along with the mobile tower, a 15 KVA generator and several pieces of technical equipment were also found missing, the report said. The company subsequently lodged a written complaint at the Dumraon police station, alleging the theft of the tower and associated machinery. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Watch: Thief carries away 40 kg water cooler in broad daylight, CCTV captures theft. Internet says: ‘Baahubali chor’