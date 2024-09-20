Watch | This video of crispy fried chicken has gone viral, but there’s a twist; Internet is divided

A recent video has taken social media by storm, captivating viewers with its mouthwatering visuals of what appears to be perfectly crispy fried chicken. However, the twist is that this delectable-looking dish is actually a cleverly crafted cake designed to resemble the beloved comfort food.

Also Read | Social media erupts after Tirupati laddu report goes viral

The viral and unique post was posted by UK-based Dayeeta Pal whose Instagram bio states that she is ‘realistic cakes artist’ by profession. Not just fried chicken, Pal's Instagram profile shows she has made cake in shapes of Gucci, Chanel bags, delivery box, napkin, heels, coconut etc. She has over 102K followers on Instagram.

Coming back to the viral post, she captioned, “Fun fact: My son was fuming this Crispy fried chicken was cake. I actually feel sorry (not) that he is stuck with a con-artist mum. He surely deserves better.”

The viral video has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.The video got over 1.70 lakh likes and over 2000 commets.

Some viewers expressed admiration for the craftsmanship, while some expressed confusion and frustration. Not just this, Swiggy Instamart too chimed in questioning their fate.

Commenting on the viral video, netizens wrote, “This faux chicken looks more real chicken than real chicken”

Another user wrote, “Most disasppointing video on Internet.”

“This chicken looked so juicy”

“This is probably the most realistic “is it cake” I've ever seen. I can't even be mad. The talent is too much. Applause. Just applause.”

Swiggy Instamart too commented on the viral video saying, “What did I do to deserve this”

Some another user wrote, “I would be soo mad if I bite into a crunch so godly and it ends up being a cake.”

Another said, “That looked like the best drumstick I've ever had.”

“Enough is enough,” one user said.

"This made me sick," a user said.