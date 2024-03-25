Watch: Tiger Shroff plays Holi prank on Akshay Kumar; ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars post video on Instagram
The playful Holi prank by Tiger Shroff on Akshay Kumar added excitement to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promotions, showcasing their fun camaraderie and infectious energy.
The promotions for the highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have taken a hilarious and festive turn, thanks to a playful Holi prank orchestrated by Tiger Shroff on his co-star Akshay Kumar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message