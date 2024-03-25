Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Watch: Tiger Shroff plays Holi prank on Akshay Kumar; ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars post video on Instagram
BackBack

Watch: Tiger Shroff plays Holi prank on Akshay Kumar; ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ stars post video on Instagram

Livemint

The playful Holi prank by Tiger Shroff on Akshay Kumar added excitement to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promotions, showcasing their fun camaraderie and infectious energy.

Tiger Shroff played a Holi prank on Akshay Kumar (Screengrab from Instagram/akshaykumar)Premium
Tiger Shroff played a Holi prank on Akshay Kumar (Screengrab from Instagram/akshaykumar)

The promotions for the highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have taken a hilarious and festive turn, thanks to a playful Holi prank orchestrated by Tiger Shroff on his co-star Akshay Kumar

The dynamic duo, known for their camaraderie on and off the screen, has been actively engaging fans with entertaining promotional content, and this latest stunt has added a colourful twist to the proceedings.

Also Read | Watch: Kangana Ranaut reacts after BJP fields Bollywood actor from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, ‘If they choose me…’

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, Tiger Shroff can be seen sneaking up on an unsuspecting Akshay Kumar, armed with vibrant Holi colours. 

With a mischievous grin, Tiger douses Akshay in a rainbow of hues, leaving the seasoned actor momentarily stunned before bursting into laughter.

The playful prank not only showcased the light-hearted bond between the two stars but also cleverly incorporated the spirit of the Holi festival into the promotional campaign. 

Fans were delighted by the impromptu display of fun and camaraderie, which added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated film.

Also Read | Holi 2024: Sneak peek into celebrations around world on festival of colours

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been actively sharing entertaining moments from the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promotions, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges. 

Their infectious energy and on-screen chemistry have only fueled the anticipation surrounding the film, which promises to be a high-octane action entertainer.

The Holi prank serves as a reminder of the lighthearted and playful rapport shared by the two actors, who have seamlessly blended their distinct styles and personalities to create an electrifying on-screen duo. 

As the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' draws closer, fans can expect more surprises and entertaining moments from Akshay and Tiger, further heightening the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated cinematic spectacle.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Mar 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App