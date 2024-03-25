The playful Holi prank by Tiger Shroff on Akshay Kumar added excitement to 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promotions, showcasing their fun camaraderie and infectious energy.

The promotions for the highly anticipated film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have taken a hilarious and festive turn, thanks to a playful Holi prank orchestrated by Tiger Shroff on his co-star Akshay Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dynamic duo, known for their camaraderie on and off the screen, has been actively engaging fans with entertaining promotional content, and this latest stunt has added a colourful twist to the proceedings.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, Tiger Shroff can be seen sneaking up on an unsuspecting Akshay Kumar, armed with vibrant Holi colours.

With a mischievous grin, Tiger douses Akshay in a rainbow of hues, leaving the seasoned actor momentarily stunned before bursting into laughter.

The playful prank not only showcased the light-hearted bond between the two stars but also cleverly incorporated the spirit of the Holi festival into the promotional campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fans were delighted by the impromptu display of fun and camaraderie, which added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated film.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been actively sharing entertaining moments from the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' promotions, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their infectious energy and on-screen chemistry have only fueled the anticipation surrounding the film, which promises to be a high-octane action entertainer.

The Holi prank serves as a reminder of the lighthearted and playful rapport shared by the two actors, who have seamlessly blended their distinct styles and personalities to create an electrifying on-screen duo.

As the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' draws closer, fans can expect more surprises and entertaining moments from Akshay and Tiger, further heightening the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated cinematic spectacle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

