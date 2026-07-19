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Watch: Tom Cruise showcases football skills in Digger promo ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

Tom Cruise has promoted his upcoming film Digger with a football-themed video ahead of his special appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated19 Jul 2026, 11:46 PM IST
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Tom Cruise has brought his Hollywood star power to FIFA World Cup finals weekend with a football-themed promotional video for his upcoming film Digger.
Tom Cruise has brought his Hollywood star power to FIFA World Cup finals weekend with a football-themed promotional video for his upcoming film Digger.
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Tom Cruise has marked FIFA World Cup finals weekend with a football-themed promotional video for his upcoming film Digger, days before his special appearance at the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Tom Cruise displays football skills ahead of FIFA finale

The actor shared the clip on social media ahead of his scheduled appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19. Sharing the video, Cruise wrote, “You like football, Maggie? DIGGER only in theaters October.”

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In the promotional video, Cruise appears in full costume and prosthetic make-up as his character from Digger. Seated in an armchair with a cat perched on the headrest, the actor effortlessly juggles a football at his feet while singing, "Ole." He ends the clip by declaring, “Let's f****** go!”

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People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
What are the key performances during the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony features performances from Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Post Malone, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed, among others.

2
Why is Tom Cruise promoting his film Digger during the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Tom Cruise is using the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony as a platform to promote his upcoming film Digger, which releases in October 2026.

3
How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony in India?

The closing ceremony will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels, part of ZEE5, starting at 11 PM IST on July 19, before the final match.

4
When does the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to start 90 minutes before the final match on July 19, 2026, beginning at 1:30 PM local time, which is 11 PM IST.

5
What is the significance of Tom Cruise's appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

Tom Cruise's appearance highlights the intersection of sports and entertainment, showcasing his film Digger in conjunction with one of the year's biggest global sporting events.

Also Read | Digger trailer unveils a transformed Tom Cruise

The video arrives as Cruise prepares to join a star-studded line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony. FIFA has confirmed that the actor will make a special appearance at the event, which will take place before the final at New York New Jersey Stadium. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm local time, 90 minutes before kick-off.

The event will also feature performances by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams, while YouTube personality IShowSpeed is also part of the announced line-up. Jennifer Hudson is set to perform the United States national anthem before the final, with Post Malone announced as the closing ceremony’s headliner.

More about Digger

Meanwhile, Cruise is preparing for the release of Digger, directed by Alejandro G Iñárritu. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas in October 2026 and has already drawn attention for Cruise’s dramatic transformation under heavy prosthetic make-up. The official film website lists Digger as a theatrical release for October 2026.

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The film marks a collaboration between Cruise and Iñárritu, with the actor taking on a role that presents a striking departure from the action-driven image associated with many of his recent blockbusters. The latest promotional push places the film in the spotlight as Cruise prepares for one of the year's biggest global sporting events.

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Cruise’s football-themed video comes ahead of his appearance at the World Cup closing ceremony and the October theatrical release of Digger.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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