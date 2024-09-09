Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student who sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; here’s how

While searching for the best Chicken 65 in Chennai, vlogger Chris meets vendor Rayan, who is pursuing a PhD. Impressed by Rayan's cooking and dedication, Chris surprises him after enjoying the tasty dishes.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Watch: PhD student sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; US food vlogger surprises him, here’s how
Watch: PhD student sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; US food vlogger surprises him, here’s how(Screengrabs from Facebook/Chris Lewis)

Food vlogger Chris Lewis, who has 1.6 million followers on Facebook, was recently on Chennai streets in search of the best Chicken 65 in town.

His hunt starts after checking Google Maps, and he comes to know that there is a street vendor whose Chicken 65 is tastier than what is sold at Buhari Hotel, a landmark in the city since 1951.

Also Read | Dolly Chaiwala: Vlogger reveals how much the Instagram influencer earns

As per legends, Chicken 65 was invented in that hotel. However, according to Lewis, Buhari has received bad reviews on Google for its iconic dish.

He finally meets Tarul Rayan. But, before that, he meets a group of young people who have just eaten Chicken 65 from that place. When someone enquires if he is okay with the spice, Chris says he loves spicy food.

Also Read | Watch: Pakistani vlogger travels in ‘one of most dangerous flights in the world’

The shop is open between 6 PM and 9 PM. Chris says that all the food items are sold within this three-hour window.

Chris loves that Rayan’s cooking deck is quite clean as the vendor is seen using gloves when needed. Rayan says he marinates the chicken for three hours before frying it in hot oil.

Then, the US food vlogger tries Chicken 65 prepared by Rayan. Since there are some small bones, it costs 50, while the boneless version is sold for 60, the vendor says. Chris finds the snack extremely tasty. He even tries a chicken cutlet prepared by Rayan.

Also Read | Netizens get furious as Dehradun’s Robber’s Cave gets jam-packed with tourists

What comes next is a huge surprise for Chris and his viewers. Rayan reveals that he is doing his PhD in biotechnology. He even shows his research articles, which are available on Google Scholar. Rayan mentions that it is a part-time business for him.

Vlogger surprises Rayan

Then, the American food vlogger asks how much he has to pay. It’s 55 for a plate of Chicken 65 and a cutlet. Chris asks if selling Chicken 65 is Rayan’s way of paying for his studies; Rayan agrees.

Chris gives him $100 (over 8,000), which Rayan initially refuses to take. The vlogger says he wants to help the Tamil Nadu boy with his studies.

“You’re working hard for your school work. And, you’re doing a great job, man!” Chris says.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWatch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student who sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; here’s how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    280.45
    03:07 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -3.2 (-1.13%)

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:07 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.7 (-1.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.00
    03:07 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -10.9 (-3.53%)

    State Bank Of India

    785.00
    03:07 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    2.4 (0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,034.70
    02:58 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    82.8 (8.7%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,194.20
    02:58 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    86.55 (7.81%)

    Tata Elxsi

    7,919.00
    02:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    330.35 (4.35%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,198.30
    02:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    48.75 (4.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue