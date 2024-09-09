Hello User
Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student who sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; here's how

Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student who sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; here's how

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

While searching for the best Chicken 65 in Chennai, vlogger Chris meets vendor Rayan, who is pursuing a PhD. Impressed by Rayan's cooking and dedication, Chris surprises him after enjoying the tasty dishes.

Watch: PhD student sells Chicken 65 in Chennai; US food vlogger surprises him, here’s how

Food vlogger Chris Lewis, who has 1.6 million followers on Facebook, was recently on Chennai streets in search of the best Chicken 65 in town.

His hunt starts after checking Google Maps, and he comes to know that there is a street vendor whose Chicken 65 is tastier than what is sold at Buhari Hotel, a landmark in the city since 1951.

As per legends, Chicken 65 was invented in that hotel. However, according to Lewis, Buhari has received bad reviews on Google for its iconic dish.

He finally meets Tarul Rayan. But, before that, he meets a group of young people who have just eaten Chicken 65 from that place. When someone enquires if he is okay with the spice, Chris says he loves spicy food.

The shop is open between 6 PM and 9 PM. Chris says that all the food items are sold within this three-hour window.

Chris loves that Rayan’s cooking deck is quite clean as the vendor is seen using gloves when needed. Rayan says he marinates the chicken for three hours before frying it in hot oil.

Then, the US food vlogger tries Chicken 65 prepared by Rayan. Since there are some small bones, it costs 50, while the boneless version is sold for 60, the vendor says. Chris finds the snack extremely tasty. He even tries a chicken cutlet prepared by Rayan.

What comes next is a huge surprise for Chris and his viewers. Rayan reveals that he is doing his PhD in biotechnology. He even shows his research articles, which are available on Google Scholar. Rayan mentions that it is a part-time business for him.

Vlogger surprises Rayan

Then, the American food vlogger asks how much he has to pay. It’s 55 for a plate of Chicken 65 and a cutlet. Chris asks if selling Chicken 65 is Rayan’s way of paying for his studies; Rayan agrees.

Chris gives him $100 (over 8,000), which Rayan initially refuses to take. The vlogger says he wants to help the Tamil Nadu boy with his studies.

“You’re working hard for your school work. And, you’re doing a great job, man!" Chris says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
