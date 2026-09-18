Watch: Vicky Kaushal joins iPhone 18 frenzy, poses with Pro Max at Apple BKC

The iPhone 18 launch has drawn crowds of eager buyers across India, and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was among those picking up Apple's latest flagship on launch day.

Kaushal was spotted at Apple BKC in Mumbai on Friday, September 18, where he purchased the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro Max as sales of the latest lineup began across the country.

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Visuals captured by paparazzi showed the ‘Raazi’ actor inside the Apple showroom, checking out the device and taking selfies. He was also seen holding the new iPhone and waving to cameras before leaving the store.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key features of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? ⌵ The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, Apple's A20 Pro chip, improved AI capabilities, and longer battery life. They come in various colors, including a new burgundy finish. 2 Why is the iPhone 18 launch considered a festival in India? ⌵ The iPhone 18 launch is seen as a festival due to the excitement and large crowds it draws, with dedicated fans often queuing for hours before stores open to get their hands on the latest models. 3 How much do the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max cost in India? ⌵ The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the same storage capacity. Prices increase for higher storage options. 4 What promotional offers are available with the purchase of the iPhone 18? ⌵ Promotional offers include cashback of up to ₹7,000 on select bank cards, exchange values of up to ₹81,500 through the Trade In program, and no-cost EMI options. 5 How are the iPhone 18 Pro models manufactured in India? ⌵ The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are manufactured in India by Foxconn and Tata Electronics, marking the first time Pro models are available on the global launch day from local production.

iPhone 18 sales trigger launch-day rush Apple began retail sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India on Friday after opening pre-orders for the two models earlier this month.

Apple BKC was among the company's stores offering the new Pro models to customers from launch day.

The launch also drew enthusiastic buyers who had arrived hours before stores opened. A customer from Bengaluru, Rahul, who said he has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, reached the store at around 5 am.

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Describing the annual launch as a “festival”, he said: "I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone,” he said.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What’s new? The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish.

The Pro models feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and feature a new vapour chamber designed to improve performance, AI capabilities and battery life.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max price in India The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.

With sales now underway, the launch-day rush has brought both celebrity buyers and long-time Apple customers to stores across India.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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