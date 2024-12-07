Deepika Padukone surprised fans at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert, her first public appearance after welcoming daughter Dua. The event sparked a flurry of social media posts celebrating her presence and moments shared with the singer.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Bengaluru concert on Saturday became more special after new mom Deepika Padukone surprised the audience and appeared on stage. This is her first public appearance after giving birth to daughter Dua.

Before joining Diljit Dosanjh on stage, Deepika Padukone was spotted enjoying his performance with her friends. Hours after Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru, social media was filled with Deepika Padukone's videos from his concert. Netizens showered their love upon the Kalki 2898 AD actress.

After the concert, netizens widely shared several moments of the concert on the internet, whether Deepika's Kannada teaching to Diljit by Deepika or the Punjabi singer's epic introduction to the actress before she entered on stage.

Netizens reaction to Deepika's surprise entry at Diljit Dosanjh's concert Netizens expressed their enthusiasm and happiness after watching Deepika Padukone on stage with Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday. Several social media users welcomed back the actress as the concert marks her first appearance after giving birth to daughter Dua.

“Deepika Padukone attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore omg [sic]," commented a user while sharing a video from the concert.

"Deepika Padukone at Diljit Dosanjh's DIL-LUMINATI concert in Bangalore [sic]"

“Queen [sic]"

“deepika padukone attending diljit dosanjh’s concert in bangalore, I missed her so much omg !!! [sic]"

"Hope this will happen on @ArmaanMalik22 concert too. Manifesting [sic]"

“DUA KI MAMAAA IS SOOO COOOLLLL!!!! [sic]."

“mommmyyyyy"

"she's looking so huggable omg I'll cry [sic]"

“Finally Dua mom is here [sic]"

Deepika Padukone teaches Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh One of the memorable moments from Deepika Padukone's appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert was her quick Kannada teaching lesson to Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh welcomed Deepika Padukone on stage and said, "We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud; we are all proud."

During his interaction with Deepika Padukone, Diljit made a failed attempt to say ‘I love you’ in Kannada. At that time, Deepika came to his rescue and taught the Punjabi actor a few words of Kannada. She taught Diljit how to say "Nanu Ninige Preetistini" (I love you) in Kannada, at his request. Several videos of their interaction went viral on the internet.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.