Devotees visit Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Temple wearing 25kg of gold. On August 22, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, visited Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings on his 69th birthday.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published23 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.
Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.(PTI)

Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites, witnessed a dazzling spectacle on Friday, August 23, as some devotees arrived wearing an extraordinary 25 kg of gold jewellery. 

The devotees from Pune wore traditional clothes and donned layers of glittering gold as they went to the temple to seek Lord Venkateshwara's blessings, as PTI reported.

Just a day before this golden display, on Thursday, August 22, Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha Konidela, visited Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati to seek blessings on his 69th birthday.

In July, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Gadkari offered prayers to Lord Balaji at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. “I prayed to God to keep the people of our country happy and prosperous. I sought blessings to be inspired and work for the development of the country,” news agency ANI quoted Gadkari.

In June, Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy also offered his prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh and sought blessings to succeed as a minister in the Union Government, reported ANI.

ANI cited Kumaraswamy saying that he prayed to Lord Venkateswara to provide the strength to succeed in his work as the central government minister.

In June, the Sri Lankan Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and his family visited the Sri Venkateswara temple and offered prayers there.

The Sri Venkateswara Temple is a Hindu temple located in Tirumala, in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. It is also known by other names, such as Tirupati Balaji Temple, and is one of the most holy places for Hindus. It is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of faith, culture, heritage, and spirituality.

According to the Hindu faith, the temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, who saved humankind from the trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

The temple has a rich history, beautiful architecture, and immense significance for the devotees. Many prominent celebrities and leaders often visit Sri Venkateswara temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Watch video: Devotees wearing 25 kg of gold visit Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati

