Watch video: Lemon-crushing ritual goes wrong, Mahindra Thar crashes out of Delhi showroom

In a horrific incident, a Mahindra Thar crashed out of the first floor of a showroom in Delhi on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday around 5 PM in Preet Vihar area of east Delhi.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver identified as 29-year-old Maani Pawar drove the Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of the showroom.

Maani, in an attempt to perform a traditional ritual, had placed lemons under the tyres of the vehicle and wanted to crush them.

However, she accidentally pressed the accelera tor, causing the SUV to lurch forward uncontrollably.

The Thar broke through the showroom's glass wall and plunged from the first floor onto the road below.

According to the police, Maani Pawar, her husband Pradeep, and and Vikas, a showroom salesman, were inside the car at the time of accident.

"On Monday at about 6.08 PM, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased one Thar Rox car from a Mahindra Showroom situated at Nirman Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said. "The lady, her husband and one worker of the showroom Vikas were inside the car. Vikas, the salesman, was explaining the function of the car," the officer said.

"No complaint was received from anyone," Dhania said.