Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prashant Bamb has become the latest centre of attraction on the internet, not for his motivational speech, controversial statement, or social work but for his dance performance. A viral video of the Maharashtra politician grooving to Amitabh Bachchan's superhit song “Khaike Paan Banaras Wala” has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video shows the BJP MLA dressed in jeans, a white shirt, and a Nehru jacket, dancing to Big B's superhit song from the movie Don. Bamb's dance performance at a show sparked mixed reactions on the internet with many users applauding him for his fitness, whereas many others questioned his apathy towards the key issues of the state related to farmers crisis and water shortage.

Many social media users questioned Bamb's seriousness for his work and asked why there is no discussion about the plight of farmers in the Marathawada region, which is reeling under crop losses.

“Wah ..kya baat hai ..Appreciate Mr MLA for this common man song ..He is so fit,energetic ,youth absolutely no fat like other leaders ..Inspiring,” wrote a social media user on X.

“On one hand farmers are suffering and BJP MLAs are dancing. Future politicians should be ashamed of how will Maharashtra take care of MLAs,” a social media user wrote on the viral video shared on Instagram. Bamb is the MLA from Gangapur assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He won the seat for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections. The Maharashtra politician gave his dance performance during a program organised on Thursday night. Bamb had joined an entertainment programme which was organised for his party workers, the Maharashtra MLA told PTI. This year's event was held at Mhaismal, which is a famous tourist destination in Maharashtra.

