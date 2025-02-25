Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
In a bizarre incident, a man was caught by Colombia police who tried to smuggle 200 gm of cocain hidden under his wig. According to the video shared by abc News, the man was attemtping to board a flight to Amsterdam with more than 200 gm cocaine hidden under his wig. The viral video has sparked a variety of reactions on social media.
One user said, “Now how the heck they found that?”
Another joked, “Oh! That explains Trump's hair.”
Another pointed out saying, “Ok either someone who knew about the operation snitched or it was one of those drugs detection dogs cause how tf they found out”
“Hair today. Gone tomorrow,” one user joked.
Some others called it , “Incredible,” while some other user called it ‘very creative’ One user called the man, “What a genius!”
