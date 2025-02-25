Watch video: Man tries to smuggle cocaine hidden under his wig; netizens call it ‘very creative’

In a bizarre incident, a man was caught by Colombia police who tried to smuggle 200 gm of cocain hidden under his wig. According to the video shared by abc News, the man was attemtping to board a flight to Amsterdam with more than 200 gm cocaine hidden under his wig. The viral video has sparked a variety of reactions on social media.

Social media reaction on the viral video One user said, “Now how the heck they found that?”

Another joked, “Oh! That explains Trump's hair.”

Another pointed out saying, “Ok either someone who knew about the operation snitched or it was one of those drugs detection dogs cause how tf they found out”

“Hair today. Gone tomorrow,” one user joked.