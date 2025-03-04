Watch video: Mark Zuckerberg enjoys 1st ‘fun ski weekend’ since knee surgery

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg enjoyed a “fun ski weekend” with his kids, which he said was a first since his knee surgery nearly 1.5 years ago.

Zuckerberg, a mixed martial arts enthusiast, had torn one of his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) in November 2023 while training for a fight. It was around the same time that Facebook founder and Elon Musk grabbed headlines after the two tech moguls seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off.

He posted two videos on Instagram, showing the tech billionaire's silhouette on the snow as he raced through the ski resort.

While his Instagram story said, “First race since knee surgery,” his Reel post was more about promoting Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which embed connectivity and artificial intelligence features, and the latest Edits app on the social media platform.

“Fun ski weekend with the kids! Enjoyed using Ray-Ban Meta glasses to capture video and our new Edits app to make this Reel. Launching to everyone soon,” read Zuckerberg's caption.

Watch the video here:

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users were thrilled to see Mark Zuckerberg back to sports after his injury.

“Yay, I'm happy your knee is healed,” a user said.

“Modestly left out the backflip POV. Respect,” pointed out another user.

“Skateboarding with the meta glasses is gonna be (lit emoji),” a tech enthusiast said.

A Ray-Ban Meta owner commented: “The meta ray bans are perfect for skiing. Easily my favorite use for them. Meta Oakley goggles would be awesome for going full send!!!!”

About Ray-Ban Meta glasses EssilorLuxottica, the global eyewear company, said it has sold 2 million pairs of Ray-Ban Meta glasses since the launch in 2023. Meta showed “strong acceleration in 2024,” the company said in February this year.

