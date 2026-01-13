Watch video: Mathura man casually pulls snake out of jacket inside hospital after bite, video stuns internet

A startling incident from Mathura has gone viral after a man arrived at a district hospital carrying the very snake he claimed had bitten him — tucked inside his jacket.

According to PTI, the man, identified as Deepak (39), an e-rickshaw driver, was bitten on Monday and rushed to the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection. A video circulating on social media shows him inside the hospital premises, visibly upset over the delay in treatment. At one point, when questioned about the snakebite, he unzips his jacket and pulls out a roughly 1.5-foot-long snake, briefly displaying it before putting it back.

Hospital authorities said the man had been waiting for around 30 minutes and was asked to keep the reptile outside as it posed a risk to other patients. “He was told to remove the snake from the premises immediately, as it could endanger lives,” Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal told PTI. Police were later called in to rescue the snake. Officials also said it was suspected that the reptile may have belonged to the man.

Watch the video here:

The video triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief at the scene unfolding inside a hospital. Comments ranged from shock to humour, with several users repeating the phrase “India is not for beginners”.

Amid the outrage, some medical professionals weighed in, pointing out that bringing the snake — if dead — can sometimes help doctors identify the species and assess whether the bite is venomous. Identifying the snake, they noted, can aid in determining the nature of the venom and the appropriate course of treatment, as many snakebites are caused by non-venomous species.

A user wrote, “It is probably dead. People often kill snakes and this one had bit him. But bringing the dead snake along to the doctor is common because identifying the snake is important to know which antivenom to give. There are different kinds of venom.”

Another user wrote, “It’s actually a common recommended practice, that if possible, to bring the dead snake along - this helps identify the type of snake thereby expecting certain types of complications and watchfulness regarding the same ie - whether the bite of a snake that causes hematotoxin related complications or neurotoxin related. Also, ASV. Because many snakes are non-venomous also.”

“Now that is a legit movie scene lol,” the third user tweeted.

“India's got talent,” the fourth wrote.