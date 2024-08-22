Watch: Video of judge’s reply to lawyer fighting for woman’s ₹6 lakh monthly maintenance in court goes viral

A video from a court proceeding has gone viral on social media wherein a woman's advocate is arguing for ₹6 lakh monthly maintenance from her husband. The undated video of 1 minute 11 seconds was shared by a user on X who mentioned that the wife requested ₹6 lakhs for herself and also revealed that she didn't have any children.

He wrote in a tweet, “Marriage is Scary Guys. Wife ask for ₹6,16,300 per month as Maintenance. Wife asked this amount for herself, she Didn’t have Any Children.”

Also Read | Prince William unlikely to invite Harry to his coronation

The video showed the judge slamming the woman's advocate stating that “if she want to spend this much, let her earn, not on the husband.”

Marriage is Scary Guys 😳



Wife ask for ₹6,16,300 per month as Maintenance 😳



Wife asked this amount for herself, she Didn’t have Any Children 🤔



Hats off to the Judge Who Said “If she want to spend this much, let her earn, not on the husband" #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/OoP2JIlL5k — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) August 21, 2024

She adds, “Please don't tell the court that this is all a person requires, ₹6,16,300 per month. Can anybody spend this much? A single lady for herself? If she want to spend this much, let her earn, not on the husband.”

“You don’t have any other responsibility of the family. You don’t have to take care of the children. You want it for yourself… That's not the purpose of Section 24. And it is not a punishment to the husband that he his having disputes with wife to grant ₹6,16,300,” the judge slammed the woman's lawyer.

Calling it an exploitation, the judge further added, “You should be reasonable." “This sends a loud and clear message to all the litigants who wants to exploit the process of the court. This is exploitation.”

In response to the viral video, many users praised the judge for delivering an unbiased judgment while some user also raised questions about lawyers who take on such cases.

One user wrote, “Hats off to the judge. Shown what women empowerment is and what it is not!”

“That approximately becomes 74 lakhs per year. Even Amazon or Microsoft don't give such high packages to their senior level managers”

“Also, lawyers who accept such cases, without being mindful that this will be presented in front of a High Court Judge, don't they feel wrong? Seems like some are still unaware of real purpose of accomplishing a Law degree. Such clients shouldn't be entertained in the 1st place.”

One user joked, “Shaddi Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab, Divorce se Lagta hai”

“Really hats off to the judge who just did not went with what women demanded and did not fell into the victim card here”