Pakistan actor Mahira Khan’s Eid spoof of Chaand Nawab is breaking the internet as ‘best ever’: Watch video

15 years ago, on Eid, Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab was interrupted while reporting at a railway station. But it was his “gold” reaction that captured the attention of social media at the time—so much so that even today, his hilarious reporting is being spoofed.

To keep the spirit of the iconic video alive, this time, famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who had once worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood movie Raees, recreated it on Eid 2025.

In her latest Instagram Reel, Mahira, dressed in a red salwar suit, mimicked Chand Nawab's "frustrated" expressions as she perfectly reenacted the journalist's original reporting from his iconic Eid video.

Like the original, Mahira’s spoof video was also interrupted by a passerby who photobombed the shot. She was seen being annoyed, capturing the essence of the hilarious original clip perfectly.

The actress captioned the hilarious Reel: “Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai”

Watch Mahira Khan's spoof video here:

Earlier, Chand Nawab's clip was recreated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were overjoyed by Mahira Khan's recreation of the iconic video and deemed it the “BEST thing on the Internet” and wondered if the actress is planning to take over content creators' jobs.

“15 years on, still relevant,” a social media user said.

“The Iconic Chand Nawab clip,” said a user.

Another user said, “BEST thing on the internet today.”

“Recall value is epic!” said another user.

“We didn’t know we needed this,” a user said.

“Matlab hum content creators job chor den?” asked a user.

What is Chand Nawab doing now? According to media reports, Chand Nawab is currently working with ARY News, a Pakistani news channel.

He has also acted in dramas produced by AJ and Hum Drama. Additionally, he has appeared in commercials for brands like KFC, Easy Paisa, BATA Shoes, and Service Shoes.