An Indian Railways passenger recently shared an incident of receiving an living cockroach inside IRCTC meal. The video of the IRCTC veg thali with a living cockroach has gone viral on internet

After reports of IRCTC meals' parathas, chapatis, and gravies served with dead cockroaches, a passenger received an IRCTC veg thali with a live cockroach inside the meal. While sharing a video of the meal, the Indian Railways passenger said they had ordered IRCTC's meal for the first time.

In the viral video shared by Aggravating-Wrap-266 on Reddit, a live cockroach can be seen crawling over the Gulabjamun, an Indian desert.

“For the first time I ordered dinner from IRCTC and this is what I got :) A living cockroach," wrote the reddit user while sharing the video. While other components of the meal, including dal, rice, chapati and curry looked fine in the IRCTC's packed meal, but a small cockroach can be seen in the video on the Indian desert.

The video was shared on Reddit on Friday, June 7, and since then, it has received around 400 upvotes and hundreds of comments. This is not for the first time, when a passenger received cockroach inside IRCTC food, as several other social media users have also shared similar incidents in past. The IRCTC meal served on train often comes under fire because of poor hygiene. Several users expressed their disappointment with the unhygienic food.

Expressing concern over the quality of food served by IRCTC on trains a passenger advised people to bring their own food and wrote, “That's why I don't eat anything that is cooked in railways or stations. Either i take my own food or just buy packaged snacks. I will fast for the day if I don't have anything."

Another user jokingly commented, "Railways : you can't complain about it as you are been served expensive non veg thali that too so fresh that it's live there in plate."

“They can't serve you an Elephant for 50 rupees, can they?," commented another Reddit user sarcastically," wrote another user on X.

"health conscious people mixing protein in carb loaded dessert!!"

“Sir it’s complementary, no need to pay."

“So fresh food that cockroach couldn't resist," wrote another user.

Several similar incidents have also happened in past where passengers have spotted insects in their IRCTC meals, regardless of the category of the coach they are travelling in.

