Watch Video: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty seen in Bengaluru with parents, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, browsing books

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

A recent viral video shows Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, along with their daughter Akshata Murty (wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), visiting the Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru

Narayana Murthy with daughter Akshata Murty (X/@devipsingh)Premium
Narayana Murthy with daughter Akshata Murty (X/@devipsingh)

In a recently surfaced video online, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty were spotted with their daughter Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru.

The unassuming family, clad in casual attire and devoid of security personnel, browsed the Mutt's library together. This display of simplicity resonated with viewers, prompting many to share the video on social media, praising their down-to-earth nature.

"UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight," X user @GuruPra18160849 wrote while sharing the video.

Previously, Mint reported that a photo of Akshata Murty and her father, Narayan Murthy, at Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area quickly gained attention on social media. Akshata, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s wife, and her father, the visionary behind Infosys, were seen enjoying simple pleasures. Dressed in casual attire, they were photographed with their ice cream, a scene that deeply resonated with people online.

Akshata Murty joined her parents earlier this month to celebrate the launch of author, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book, "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy." The event at St. Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru, served as a testament to the family's commitment to their roots and appreciation for their remarkable story.

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 01:00 PM IST
