A recent viral video shows Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, along with their daughter Akshata Murty (wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), visiting the Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru
Previously, Mint reported that a photo of Akshata Murty and her father, Narayan Murthy, at Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area quickly gained attention on social media. Akshata, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s wife, and her father, the visionary behind Infosys, were seen enjoying simple pleasures. Dressed in casual attire, they were photographed with their ice cream, a scene that deeply resonated with people online.
Akshata Murty joined her parents earlier this month to celebrate the launch of author, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book, "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy." The event at St. Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru, served as a testament to the family's commitment to their roots and appreciation for their remarkable story.
