Business News/ News / Trends/  Watch Video: UK's First Lady Akshata Murty seen in Bengaluru with parents, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, browsing books

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

A recent viral video shows Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, along with their daughter Akshata Murty (wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), visiting the Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru

Narayana Murthy with daughter Akshata Murty

In a recently surfaced video online, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty were spotted with their daughter Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at the Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru.

Also read | Infosys' Narayana Murthy, daughter Akshata Murty seen at Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru; netizens react

The unassuming family, clad in casual attire and devoid of security personnel, browsed the Mutt's library together. This display of simplicity resonated with viewers, prompting many to share the video on social media, praising their down-to-earth nature.

Also read | ‘Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty criticised because…’: Sudha Murty's ‘Kuch toh log kahenge’ advice for UK Prime Minister

"UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight," X user @GuruPra18160849 wrote while sharing the video.

Also read | Sudha Murty backs Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek idea: ‘Work is a holiday when…’

Previously, Mint reported that a photo of Akshata Murty and her father, Narayan Murthy, at Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area quickly gained attention on social media. Akshata, UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak’s wife, and her father, the visionary behind Infosys, were seen enjoying simple pleasures. Dressed in casual attire, they were photographed with their ice cream, a scene that deeply resonated with people online.

Also read | What is Narayana Murthy's 'big regret?' about wife Sudha Murty, having family in business, son Rohan and more

Akshata Murty joined her parents earlier this month to celebrate the launch of author, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book, "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy." The event at St. Joseph's College of Commerce in Bengaluru, served as a testament to the family's commitment to their roots and appreciation for their remarkable story.

