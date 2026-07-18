Watch Vikram 1 launch LIVE: India's 1st privately-developed orbital-class rocket flies at 6.5km/second

Vikram-1, India's first privately-developed orbital-class rocket, is scheduled for launch on 18 July. It is set to lift off from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
The original launch time was initially scheduled for 11:30 AM. However, the launch was temporarily put on hold beforehand. A new schedule was subsequently announced, moving liftoff to 12:05 PM.
Developed by Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-1 honours pioneering scientist Vikram Sarabhai's legacy. This marks the first fully-private orbital-class rocket launched from Indian soil. The rocket is flying at 6.5km/second.
The mission, named Mission Aagaman, signals India's private sector entering global launches. Vikram-1 is a multi-stage vehicle built from all-carbon composite materials. It uses in-house propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and solid-fuel boosters.
The rocket is designed to carry small satellites up to 350kg. This test flight will evaluate Skyroot's technology under real-world flight conditions. Data gathered will help the company refine future rocket designs.
Automated sequences started running around 10 minutes before the scheduled launch. The onboard software monitors every system automatically before final ignition.
However, five minutes before liftoff, Skyroot announced a "planned hold". The Automated Launch Sequence was later restarted, rescheduling liftoff for 12:05 PM.
Vikram-1 stands 7 storeys tall, built entirely from composite materials. Its first test flight targets a 450km orbit at 60-degree inclination. The rocket carries six technology demonstration payloads from various commercial partners.
These include Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE system. It also carries artistic pieces, including Cosmos Diamonds' "Cosmic Bloom" artwork.
Skyroot confirmed receiving launch authorisation from IN-SPACe, the government's regulatory body. This agency oversees and permits private-sector space activities across India.
All rocket stages have been successfully integrated onto the launch pad. Final integrated checks and telemetry interface tests were also completed beforehand.
Skyroot's co-founder and CEO, Pawan Kumar Chandana, expressed excitement ahead of launch. He said ground testing was complete. Flight data would prove foundational. He described this as crucial for establishing Skyroot's future launch cadence.
This launch arrives 46 years after India's first experimental satellite launch. On 18 July 1980, India launched its SLV-3 from the same site.
That historic launch made India the 6th spacefaring nation globally. It successfully placed the Rohini Satellite into orbit that day.
A handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel aboard Vikram-1. Hundreds of additional postcards from well-wishers worldwide will also fly. This adds a symbolic, personal touch to this historic private launch.
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