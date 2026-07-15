Violent riots erupted across several French cities after France's shock defeat. Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final last night.
Angered and devastated fans clashed with police immediately afterwards. Widespread public disturbances followed, including vehicle damage and property destruction.
“Police should be allowed to use lethal force. Otherwise, these idiots will riot over everything,” wrote a social media user.
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The riots were triggered by fan anger and devastation following France's 2-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup semi-final, leading to clashes with police and widespread public disturbances.
Social media users mocked the protests and rioting, questioning the sensibility of fans who seem to riot whether France wins or loses, reflecting on the emotional investment in football.
Spain's victory was secured through a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal and a second goal by Pedro Porro, demonstrating tactical superiority and effective game management.
Given the recurring nature of football-related unrest, as highlighted by the recent riots, many believe that stricter measures and better crowd management are necessary to maintain public order.
Underlying factors include high youth unemployment, societal frustration, and heavy-handed policing, which has escalated tensions during large public gatherings.
“Looks like the French just discovered a new sport: protest football. Hope they bring the same flair to the streets as they do on the pitch,” came a sarcastic comment.
“France lost to Spain, 2-0. So the French riot, naturally. Does it seem that fans riot when they win, and they riot when they lose? Does this make sense to you?” wondered one user.
One user quipped, “The France team can still reach the Final if they rename the Paris airport to FIFA Final.”
“Any government that continues to witness scenes like this and still holds the opinion that these people actually contribute positively to our societies has absolutely lost the plot,” came from another.
This incident forms part of a wider pattern nationwide. Football-related unrest has repeatedly struck France in recent months.
LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral videos depicting the alleged riots.
In May 2026, Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League final. This victory sparked massive "celebration riots" across 75 French cities.
Rioters vandalised property, torched cars and looted stores extensively. Over 890 people were reportedly arrested nationwide during those disturbances.
During the PSG riots, 219 people were injured, according to the BBC. Eight remained in serious condition, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.
Thousands of police officers were deployed to control the unrest. Fifty-seven officers were injured amid disrupted transport services in Paris.
Nunez confirmed 780 arrests, with over 450 people remaining in custody. One person died in an accident on Paris's ring road.
"We are a great country for maintaining public order. We allow freedom of assembly, but not excesses," he said.
Despite this, PSG's victory parade proceeded peacefully around the Eiffel Tower. Players later met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.
France's quarterfinal win over Morocco also sparked violence. That match caused damage to bus stops and vehicle fires.
Authorities and researchers point to several underlying societal factors. The French Interior Ministry blames volatile groups exploiting large gatherings.
Heavy-handed policing, including tear gas, often escalates existing tensions further. Deep socio-economic frustration also fuels these recurring outbreaks of violence. High youth unemployment and social marginalisation remain persistent underlying issues.
Spain defeated France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-final. This secured their place in Spain's second-ever World Cup final. The last time they reached the final (2010), they lifted the trophy.
Lamine Yamal won a penalty in the 22nd minute. Mikel Oyarzabal converted it calmly into the right corner. France then lost William Saliba to injury early on. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's lead with a sharp finish. This came after a clever tiki-taka among Spanish players all over the field.
Spain delivered a tactical masterclass, completely starving France of rhythm. France managed just 0.26 expected goals throughout the match.
Spain became only the second team to prevent Kylian Mbappe from scoring in this World Cup. Spain's unbeaten run now extends to 37 matches. Before this, Spain eliminated France in the Euro 2024 semi-final with a 2-1 victory.