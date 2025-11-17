Watch | Viral video captures aftermath of bus accident in Saudi Arabia today: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’

At least 45 people, most of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, died in a bus accident near Medina. Their vehicle crashed into an oil tanker around 1:30 am (India time). A video capturing the aftermath of the accident has gone viral on social media.

The 19-second viral video shows thick black smoke rising fast from a fierce orange fire that has swallowed the vehicles. Flames spread across the road and climb the metal frames while heat distorts the air around them.

The bridge is surrounded by dry rocky hills and empty brown land, which makes the scene feel even more isolated. No people appear in the frame. No rescue teams are seen. A few seconds into the video, one can hear a secondary blast, probably caused by expanding vapours.

LiveMint, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Social media users from diverse backgrounds mourned the deaths of fellow Indians.

“They set out on a sacred journey, and never returned home. May Allah grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families in this unbearable moment of grief,” commented one social media user.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking. To lose so many lives so suddenly is a tragedy no family should ever face. Thoughts and prayers go out to those who lost loved ones and to everyone affected by this terrible accident,” posted another.

Another wrote, “Heart sinks hearing such stories. So many lives lost in moments, families facing heartache no one can imagine. Hoping for kindness and support to reach those who need it most right now.”

A group of 54 had left Hyderabad for Jeddah on 9 November to undertake the pilgrimage. They were due to return on 23 November.

Four pilgrims travelled to Madina by car, and four stayed back in Mecca. That was why 46 people were on the bus when the crash happened about 25 km from Medina. There is one survivor, who is being treated in the hospital.

Bus accident in Saudi Arabia: Political reactions Political leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, expressed deep shock over the tragedy.

PM Modi tweeted, “I feel deep sadness regarding the incident that occurred in Medina, which claimed the lives of Indian citizens. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for a speedy recovery for all the injured. Our embassy in Riyadh and our consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible support, and our officials are in constant communication with the Saudi authorities.”

Also Read | What is Hajj 2025 dress code for men and women? Explained

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident,” tweeted Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.