Watch viral video: Chinese makeup artist stuns social media with crazy transformations, ‘If you marry her…’

Bobo, a Chinese makeup artist, has gone viral for her stunning transformations of celebrities like Johnny Depp and Taylor Swift, amassing nearly 9 million views on Instagram. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Sep 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Viral video: Chinese makeup artist stuns social media with crazy transformations, ‘If you marry her…’(Screengrabs from Instagram/dailyart)

Bobo, a Chinese makeup artist, has stunned everyone with crazy transformation skills. A viral video shows her getting transformed from Johnny Depp to Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson. And, the outputs are unbelievable. An Instagram user shared the video, gaining nearly 9 million views and more than 7 lakh likes.

“Please walk in street as one of the hollywood celebrities. I just wanna see the crazy reactions of people surrounding,” reacted an Instagram user.

“Did such a great job with the eyes, I knew it was Johnny Depp straight away,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “Are you kidding me?! I cant even get a foundation colour to match me ,and this woman is out here changing into Angelina Jolie?! No fair. But, well done!”

Bobo's transformation

“This is why I stopped online dating,” quipped another.

Another social media user admired her work, “Love your work, it’s so much more than art. You have been given a gift from the spirits. It’s amazing.”

“That’s scary, so anyone can be anybody!” came another reaction.

“Sometimes, the resemblance is striking and disturbing,” wrote another.

On Douyin, there have been numerous comments that hail Bobo’s makeup skills.

“If you marry her, you will marry all the women in the world,” quipped one Douyin user.

“Marrying you... I will have a large number of women... and men,” came another reply.

Another user commented, “The eyes look similar. This is not imitation makeup, this is a disguise.”

Who is the Chinese makeup artist?

Bobo, also known as Bobo Zui Yangqi, is a well-known Chinese makeup artist and content creator on Douyin. On China’s version of TikTok, she has more than 57 lakh fans. Bobo is admired for realistic and artistic makeup transformations.

Bobo often recreates famous film and TV characters, celebrities and cultural icons. The videos focus mainly on detailed cosplay-style makeup. She shows step-by-step transformations with great skill.

Social Media
