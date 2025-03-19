Watch VIRAL video | IndiGo seats sway back and forth after takeoff, passenger describes ‘mini heart attack’

An IndiGo passenger shared his experience of having a ‘mini heart attack’ aboard a Delhi to Lucknow flight when his seat began to violently sway back and forth after take-off.

The passenger, identified as Daksh Sethi, posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account, describing his ordeal in the caption as well as on the video.

The now-viral video shows Sethi and two other passengers sitting on a row of seats which suddenly begin to sway.

“Mini heart attack. The first time it happened, it was a terrifying feeling tbh. Never experienced anything like this (sic),” Sethi said in the caption.

He praised the crew of the aircraft for shifting him and the other two passengers into vacant seats.

“The seats could literally swing back and forth. The crew did a good job with shifting us to vacant seats at the back of the plane. Only to realize later how serious the issue was. They called for the maintenance people to look into it during deboarding,” he said.

The passenger asked IndiGo to investigate the incident, saying he would not want a senior citizen to experience this situation.

“@indigo.6e please look into this at the earliest. It may not look like a serious deal, but I would not want an elderly person with a medical issue sitting on such a seat in a flying aircraft,” he said.

Later in the video, Sethi also disclosed that the feeling was like a free fall in a flying aircraft.

“As soon as the flight took off, everybody was engrossed in whatever they were doing and suddenly the three seats went back with a jerk, not a good feeling at all. It was a feeling of free fall in a flying aircraft…this was like a mini heart attack,” he said.

Watch the viral video here:

IndiGo responds While Sethi has turned off his Instagram comments on the video now, several news outlets reported that IndiGo had responded to the video.

“Mr. Sethi, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely apologise for your onboard experience. Apparently, this was an anomaly (sic), a very unusual occurrence as these seats have a locking mechanism,” the budget carrier was quoted as saying by media.

IndiGo also reportedly promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Please be assured that your feedback is being taken extremely seriously and this will be investigated thoroughly. We understand our crew responded promptly to address the situation and provided you with an alternate seat. The safety and comfort of our customers remain our top most priority. We appreciate your feedback and assure you of our continued commitment to providing a safe, hassle-free, and enjoyable travel experience to all our customers. Team IndiGo,” it reportedly said.