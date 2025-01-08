The Nashik City Police, with its eight control room (CR) mobile vans, on 7 February witnessed an hour-long dramatic chase across the city to nab drug traffickers and 28 kilograms of ganja, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details shared by the Nashik City Police, they were engaged in a high-speed chase between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a red MH 02 registered car in transit from Dhule to Navi Mumbai tried to breach 'Adgaon Stop' and 'Search Checkpoint'. MH 02 denotes that the car is registered in Mumbai.

In action mode: The Nashik City Police swung into action as soon as they got a tip that a car was carrying illegal weapons, narcotics, explosives or similar contraband. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police added that the suspect steered clear of the main roads to avoid getting caught, and as the chase continued, he raced across Nashik City from Adgaon, Dwarka U-turn, Amardham U-turn, KK Wagh College, to Chakradhar Swami Mandir.

But upon being caught, the Nashik City Police searched the red car and found 28 kg of ganja in the car trunk.

"With strategy, our teams successfully managed to catch hold of the driver, without causing any harm to others," NDTV quoted Nashik City Police as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the successful chase and arrest of the culprit, the Nashik City Police Commissioner felicitated the team involved in the chase.

"Special praise goes to Bhaurao Gangurde and Balkrushna Pawar, among the alert personnel who immediately started the chase," it said.

Here's the viral video: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the video of the chase was posted on X, it became viral and netizens were soon reacting to it.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "Kudos to our own Fast and Furious team! 👏 Outstanding mindfulness and swift action by the duty officers to intercept the vehicle carrying narcotics. Timely intervention like this keeps our communities safe—well done! Jai Maharashtra!!"

Another wrote, “I highly appreciate the efforts taken by Nashik police team. Keep up the good work." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Was it a tip off? Or a random catch? Because it looks more like an ad for having more “teams". I remember once being stopped close to Jammu by what I realise now must have been some Davinder Singh type IB / MHA / Border Police drug operation. Totally random," a third commented.

A fourth user commented, "Glad that our officers were not hurt.. This was a very dangerous chase anything could have happened.. kudos to the Officers who got the job done and nabbed the suspect."

A fifth user said, "zabardast willpower shown by all on board of the jeep especially big salute to driver." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}