Watch: Viral video shows live crabs escape woman’s bag inside train, causing mayhem in metro

  • After watching the crabs crawling on the floor of the metro, the travellers were a little scared and alarmed. This led to a chaotic situation in the metro, with the distressed woman trying her best to catch the crabs.

Updated30 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
A woman’s bag filled with live crabs accidentally burst open in the metro.
A woman’s bag filled with live crabs accidentally burst open in the metro.(Instagram/@subwaycreatures and Instagram/@itoconnor_)

Traveling in metro trains is one of the safest modes of transportation to reach home or offices. But often, issues like manhandling, eve-teasing, and other issues pop up, creating a chaotic scene.

Not only this, people travel with their pets – cats, dogs, etc. However, a recent case in a metro took place when a woman’s bag filled with live crabs accidentally burst open in the metro.

After watching the crabs crawling on the floor of the metro, the travellers were a little scared and alarmed. This led to a chaotic situation in the metro, with the distressed woman trying her best to catch the crabs.

Watching her distress, a few commuters stepped in to help her catch the crawling crabs and clean the mess. Meanwhile, an onlooker quickly responded to the situation and caught hold of the escaped crabs with bare hands.

While other passengers advised the crab owner to bring the bag away from the seats. A few other passengers offered the woman a carry bag in which she could hold the crabs. With help from fellow commuters, the woman finally managed to pick all the live crabs and put in the bag one by one.

The video of the incident, which first appeared on an Instagram handle that posts oddities from the New York subway as per Indian Express, was shared on Instagram and has gone viral. It read, “Her bag of live crabs broke on the train."

Though shared just two days ago, the video garnered over 693,000 likes and amassed over 22 million views.

Here are few comments:

"It's the man holding it in his hand for 5-10 business days for me," one wrote.

"All my problems in life can be handled by the man in the suit," wrote the second.

A third user wrote "Who knows how long and hard she worked to earn that meal for her family. I’m happy they helped her."

"Look at all these folks coming together and helping auntie 🥰 Love to see it!" wrote the fourth.

A fifth commented, "That bag was never going to make it home."

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
