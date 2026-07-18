Watch viral video: Sonam Wangchuk forcefully picked up, claims CJP; wife issues statement

Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to hospital. This came on Day 21 of his indefinite hunger strike. The Cockroach Janta Party has now shared a chaotic video that has gone viral.

While sharing the video, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged Delhi Police had forcefully picked up Wangchuk. His video has gone viral online, garnering nearly 2.5 lakh views within an hour. The viral video shows a chaotic scene unfolding near Sonam Wangchuk.

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“Delhi Police has picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully! WATCH!” Das wrote while sharing the video.

Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he was "beaten up". “I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police,” the CJP founding president posted.

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Sonam Wangchuk had been protesting at Jantar Mantar throughout that period. Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s justification completely contradicts CJP’s claims.

Delhi Police says the move followed a Delhi High Court directive. The court ordered daily medical checkups and essential care. This followed reports of his severely-deteriorating health condition.

According to the Delhi Police, protestors tried to obstruct the transfer. According to DCP New Delhi, a slight commotion ensued as a result, and the police maintained they exercised maximum restraint throughout the operation.

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“As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care,” says DCP New Delhi’s official statement on social media.

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“While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely,” it added.

“We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,” the post concluded.

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The exact nature of the transfer remains contested between both sides. In the meantime, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has issued a statement.

Sonam Wangchuk’s wife issues statement “I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days (sic), says the post.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike Sonam Wangchuk joined the CJP protest, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. This stemmed from the alleged NEET-UG medical entrance examination paper leak. He also called for transparent, systemic reforms to India's examination system.

His fast started on 28 June. According to doctors, Wangchuk entered a critical health stage after a couple of weeks into the hunger strike. He has allegedly lost over 9kg, nearly 20% of his body mass. Medics have raised concerns about muscle loss and organ damage.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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