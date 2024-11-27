Watch viral video: Wedding guests engage in battle to grab for non-veg food; veg stalls go completely unnoticed

  • A viral video shows wedding guests aggressively scrambling for non-vegetarian food, while vegetarian stalls remained untouched. 

Updated27 Nov 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Wedding guests engage in battle for non-veg food
Wedding guests engage in battle for non-veg food

A video of showing guests engaged in a heated scramble to grab non-vegetarian food at a lavish wedding has gone viral on social media. The video has taken the internet by storm wherein guests are seen pushing and shoving each other as they rush to grab non veg food dishes.

The video also showed guests holding plates, eagerly waiting their turn, with some leaning over the counter to grab their share of food. In contrast, the vegetarian food stalls are completely empty, with waiters standing idly by, their faces reflecting disappointment.

The video was posted by a user on Instagram by an account with the username @swagsedoctorofficial which highlighted the difference between veg and non veg stalls in wedding. In the caption, he wrote, “Aapko shadi me Kya khana pasand hai?”

Watch the viral video here

The video has received more than 600,000 likes on Instagram, but the comment section has been disabled, probably to prevent discussions or debates about food choices.

Samajwadi Party MP complains to EC about 'mutton party' at BJP MP's office

Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh on November 16 said he complained to the Election Commission about an alleged community feast held at the office of BJP MP from Bhadohi Vinod Kumar Bind in violation of the model code of conduct even as the latter denied the charge. News reports and social media posts claimed that the "party" was held on Thursday night where some people got angry and started fighting after being served only gravy instead of meat pieces in a mutton dish. Later, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig on the incident. While addressing a gathering, he said, “Some incident in your constituency has become very popular. I did not know that a mutton war had also taken place here. We have seen different types of wars. This mutton war has been recorded in history."

(With inputs from PTI)

27 Nov 2024, 09:55 AM IST
