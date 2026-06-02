Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB’s big IPL win

Days after helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru register a crucial IPL victory, cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple arrived at Premanand Maharaj’s Radha Keli Kunj Ashram on Monday and sought the blessings of the revered spiritual guru. Photographs and videos from their visit soon began circulating on social media, showing the pair leaving the ashram after meeting Maharaj.

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A Familiar Spiritual Stop For The Couple Known to frequently visit Vrindavan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have often been seen turning to spirituality and seeking guidance from Premanand Maharaj. Over the years, the couple have made several visits to the holy town, often away from the spotlight, to spend time in prayer and reflection.

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For their latest visit, both Kohli and Sharma opted for simple attire and wore face masks as they arrived at the ashram. Their low-key appearance stood in contrast to the celebrations that followed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s latest IPL success.

Anushka Sharma Celebrates Kohli's Match-Winning Performance Anushka Sharma also marked her husband's memorable performance with a heartfelt social media post.

One widely shared image showed the actor kissing Kohli on the forehead as the couple held the trophy together, capturing a celebratory moment following the team's triumph.

Another video that surfaced online showed Kohli in a jubilant mood, dancing enthusiastically while Anushka recorded the moment on her phone. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was also seen joining the celebrations.

Kohli Leads RCB To Victory Kohli played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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Chasing a target of 156, the veteran batter remained unbeaten on 75 and guided his side to victory with 12 balls remaining. Kohli sealed the chase in style, striking a boundary followed by a six straight down the ground before launching into an animated celebration.

The innings once again highlighted Kohli’s importance to the Bengaluru franchise, with the former captain anchoring the chase and ensuring there were no late setbacks.

Kohli Backs RCB's Balanced Squad Following the victory, Kohli praised the depth and balance within the current RCB squad, crediting the entire batting unit for contributing to the team's success.

"All the batsmen shipped in as well. I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength, and we are an all-around strong team and that's why we have the confidence we have on the field right now," he said.

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The star batter also reflected on how this campaign differed from previous seasons, saying the team carried a greater sense of belief and composure.

"I said to a few of the boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year; we knew what kind of ability we have in the group," he said.

Highlighting the team's consistency throughout the tournament, Kohli added:

"We topped the table; there's a reason why we got here first and we just said one thing - if we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the competition and that's why we've done well so far. In the group stage we ended up topping the league, and the skill sets we have, the maturity and composure of the guys showed through again tonight. It was a clinical performance throughout the tournament," Kohli said.

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Family Life Away From Cricket Away from the cricket field, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain one of India's most-followed celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

Their latest visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram comes amid a successful period in Kohli's cricketing career and reflects the couple's continued association with spiritual pursuits, something they have often spoken about through public appearances and visits to religious destinations.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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