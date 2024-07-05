After a spectacular celebration of Team India's T20 World Cup victory in Mumbai, cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai International Airport on Thursday. The ace cricketer is reportedly travelling to London to unite with wife, Anushka Sharma, and kids for another celebration of the grand victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Team India returned home on Thursday after being stuck in Barbados due to a severe hurricane post the T20 World Cup victory. The team received a warm welcome in the capital on Thursday before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later in the day, the team flew to Mumbai for a grand celebration. As cricketers head home to meet their friends and family, Virat Kohli flew to London to meet his wife and kids.

Watch Virat Kohli at Mumbai Airport The video of the ace cricketer arriving at Mumbai airport was shared by a paparazzo account, Viral Bhayani, on Instagram. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen stepping out of car and greeting the airport staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby boy, Akaay, earlier this year in February. in a viral video after India's final match against South Africa, a video surfaced on social media in which Virat Kohli interacted with his family on a video call.

Team India's victory celebration After arriving to India, the ‘Men in Blue’ went to Wankhede stadium amid cheers, chants and claps from passionate fans. The team were felicitated with the prize money of ₹125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers on Thursday. During the programme, the players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Team India's special flight from Barbados to India was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 from a hurricane-struck Barbados before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!