Watch | War 2 actor Jr NTR loses temper at pre-release event, snap at fan, ‘Won’t take me a second to….’

War 2 actor Jr NTR lost temper at pre-release event of the Bollywood movie produced by Yash Raj Films. Ahead of Bollywood debut with War 2, the 42-year-old Tollywood superstar became furious after a fan would not stop screaming to get his attention.

Furious over a loud fan, he said, "It won’t take me a second to keep the mic down and leave the stage. Shall I speak? Maintain silence," Bollywood Life reported.

Carrying on with the speech, he added, “I would like to thank the whole team of YRF Studios for taking care of me, making me feel like home.”

During the event, Jr NTR revealed that he was nervous about being accepted in the Hindi belt because he is from South India. He further noted that Hrithik gave him a warm reception.

"Thank you for accepting me with wide and open arms, and for that beautiful hug you gave me on the first day. This is not a movie about NTR going into Hindi cinema, but Hrithik equally coming into Telugu cinema," Bollywood Life quoted Jr NTR as saying.

War 2 release date Sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR will mark his triumphant debut in Hindi films with Ayan Mukerji's spy action thriller on August 14.

The craze for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s face-off is over the top as the upcoming movie has struck a new milestone on Book My Show. It became the second Bollywood film after Prabhas starrer Adipurush to cross 1 million interest mark on BookMyShow. This is an indicator of the massive anticipation among cinephiles, signalling a thunderous opening.

War 2 cast With a powerful narrative and strong cast, War 2 is the latest entry and the sixth film in YRF's Spy Universe. The ensemble cast features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.