Watch West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dance with artists during Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign
Lok Sabha election 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing with artists in Malda district on Sunday during a public meeting ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Mamata Banerjee's public meeting was in support of Maldaha Uttar TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee.