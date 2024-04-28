Active Stocks
Watch West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dance with artists during Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign
Watch West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dance with artists during Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign

Written By Devesh Kumar

Lok Sabha election 2024: Mamata Banerjee's public meeting was in support of Maldaha Uttar TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee

Lok Sabha election 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing and interacting with artists (ANI)Premium
Lok Sabha election 2024: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing and interacting with artists (ANI)

Lok Sabha election 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing with artists in Malda district on Sunday during a public meeting ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Mamata Banerjee's public meeting was in support of Maldaha Uttar TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee.

The video of Mamata Banerjee's interaction with the artists is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen dancing with the artists, who are dressed in traditional attire. 

Mamata Banerjee's BIG accusation against CBI

While speaking during the Lok Sabha election campaign in support of BJP's Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Mamata Banerjee raised big questions on the central agencies and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) might have “brought the arms seized by the agency during the raids in Sandeshkhali." 

"If a firecracker goes off in Bengal, the NIA, CBI, NSG are coming to investigate. It seems that a war is going on. The state police were not informed. It is not known what was found. There was no evidence. They might have brought the seized items (CBI) in a car," the West Bengal CM said. 

"Today, I heard there was an incident near Sandeshkhali. A BJP leader had stored bombs in his house. They think that they can win the elections by cancelling (school) jobs and with bombs. We want 'roti, kapda, makaan' and jobs for the people, not their lofty speeches," she added.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday targeted Mamata Banerjee for her remarks and alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is a "terrorist sympathiser." "We talk about a 'Majboot Sarkar,' but Mamata Banerjee wants a 'Majboor Sarkar'. She wants a government in Delhi that believes in appeasement, corruption, and discrimination and has a soft corner for terrorists," JP Nadda said during an election rally in Murshidabad. 

 

Published: 28 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST
