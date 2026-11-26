A video showing hundreds of jobseekers queuing outside Wipro premises in Hyderabad for a walk-in interview has triggered a debate on India's job market, competition for IT roles and the value of engineering degrees.

The video shows candidates standing in a long queue along the roadside, winding around parked vehicles and stretching towards the company's entrance. The footage has drawn attention on social media, with users debating the availability of jobs and the growing competition among graduates.

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Wipro hiring drive in Hyderabad raises questions about IT careers The discussion has extended beyond Wipro's recruitment drive, with social media users questioning the perception that engineering and information technology remain among the safest career choices.

Some users questioned why companies continue to conduct walk-in interviews with large numbers of candidates waiting in person. They argued that technology could be used to shortlist applicants before inviting them for interviews.

A user commented, “An entire generation was led to believe that https://B.Tech was the only worthwhile educational path and software was the only respectable career option. In the process, they ruined a generation by making them overlook countless other opportunities and career paths.”

Another user commented, "These messages are circulated with the intention of frightening people. Resign if you have a toxic boss, resign if your health prevents it, resign if you must care for your health, and resign if you are not receiving meaningful work.

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There are enough jobs for good talent. Keep learning and shining."

“Its not a new thing in India because of the population we have. I have been seeing this since many years. However companies need to organize in better ways to conduct these events,” the third user commented.

Others pointed to India's large population and the intense competition for a limited number of jobs. Some also questioned the education system and the social pressure that encourages young people to pursue conventional career paths, particularly engineering and IT.

Social media debate highlights concerns over job competition The video has also prompted discussions about the relationship between educational qualifications and employment opportunities.

Some users argued that an engineering or other professional degree does not necessarily guarantee a well-paying job. The large turnout has renewed questions about the gap between the number of graduates entering the job market and the opportunities available to them.

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However, the video alone does not establish the number of vacancies at Wipro, the number of candidates who will be selected or the overall employment situation in the IT sector.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.