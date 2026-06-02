Watch: Woman boards Chennai auto, finds free Wi-Fi, iPads, coffee and a TEDx speaker driving it

A seemingly ordinary commute in Chennai has turned into a viral social media story after a woman shared her encounter with a share-auto driver whose unique approach to customer service left her amazed.

The story was posted on Instagram by @the_dharani_theory, which recounted an unexpected ride in Sholinganallur. According to the woman, what initially appeared to be a regular share auto turned out to be unlike any public transport experience she had encountered before.

Advertisement

As soon as she stepped inside, she noticed that the vehicle was equipped with a range of facilities more commonly associated with premium travel services than a neighbourhood auto ride.

Magazines, iPads, Coffee And Even Free Wi-Fi Describing the experience, the woman detailed the many amenities available to passengers.

"I met this auto anna in Sholinganallur while i was waiting for my bus. The moment I entered the auto, i was practically amazed at what i saw..To my left were newspapers and magazines- from Frontline, Femina, Outlook to UPSC preparation magazines, all upto date. There were two ipads in perfect working condition, a free chocolate box for all passengers, umbrellas, a mini cooler, a flask with coffee, free wifi and a quote that said “free for nurses, sanitary workers, teachers and doctors”. His playlist ranged from “Whenever, wherever” by Shakira to Murugar devotional songs. Anna speaks 7 languages, laughs loudly and does cute little dances while taking his சவாரி."

Advertisement

The post highlighted not only the facilities available in the auto but also the driver's cheerful personality, which appeared to leave a lasting impression on passengers.

A Surprising Discovery About The Driver The story took another unexpected turn just before the woman got off the vehicle.

According to her account, another passenger recognised the driver and revealed that he was well known in professional and academic circles.

“Right when I was about to get down, a passenger who was a corporate worker said, she knew him since two years back when she invited him to her college as a chief guest. It took me a few minutes of conversation to figure out that anna was a 7 time TEDX speaker giving lectures in companies like Google and Microsoft- recognised for his hardwork and dedication in making something as simple as driving a share auto an experience of a lifetime.”

Advertisement

The woman also recalled an interaction that further reinforced the driver's reputation for generosity.

"He asked me what i did for a job, and when i said i am a teacher and doctor, he refused to get a single penny from me- even when I insisted."

Advertisement

A Lesson Beyond The Commute While the amenities and achievements stood out, the passenger said the biggest takeaway from the ride was the driver's outlook towards work and life.

Reflecting on the encounter, she wrote:

"He made me realise one thing that day. While we all complain about our jobs, anna taught me how you can be successful in anything that you do if you love it enough, give your hundred percent even on your bad days and work as an honest man. Thank you @auto_anna for the ride to remember."

Her post quickly resonated with users online, many of whom said the story served as a reminder that passion and dedication can make a difference regardless of profession.

Internet Applauds 'Auto Anna' As the post gained traction, social media users filled the comments section with praise for the driver, identified as Annadurai, popularly known online as "Auto Anna".

Advertisement

One user wrote, “The true luxury isn’t the vehicle. It’s traveling with people who spread love, respect your presence, and make every moment feel rich.”

Another user shared a personal memory of travelling with him.

“I don’t know if he remembers me, we spoke a lot majorly about cats 😄 So honoured to have travelled with him twice to work, he’s such a treat to speak to.”

Others said they had encountered him years ago and were delighted to see that he continued innovating.

“He is such a good person, happened to travel in his auto twice during 2016 -2017. Happy to see all these new upgrades,” one person commented.

Another user summed up the sentiment shared by many viewers: “Seeing a man who’s truly loving what he’s doing.”

Advertisement

One commenter was particularly impressed by a feature rarely associated with public transport.

“Bruh giving free Wi-Fi in auto,” the user wrote.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.