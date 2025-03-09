A railway police personnel saved a passenger from a deadly accident when he pulled her to safety after the woman lost her balance. In a viral video, the woman is seen losing her balance while she was deboarding a moving train.

The Ministry of Railways shared a CCTV footage of the video on SundayM, warning commuters to avoid boarding or alighting a moving train.

According to the ministry, the incident happened at the Borivali station in Mumbai.

“At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train,” the railway ministry said in the X post accompanied by the video.

It also acknowledged the ‘prompt’ effort of the railway police personnel who quick to judge the situation and jumped to rescue the woman.

“The railway security personnel present there showed promptness and saved her,” it said.

“Please do not try to board or alight from a moving train,” the ministry added.

Watch the video here:

The Ministry of Railways has been sharing such videos for the past few weeks to raise awareness under its campaign named Mission Jeevan Raksha. They feature such security personnel rescuing commuters and passengers at different railway stations.

Internet hails railway security personnel The video has gone viral since being shared on X, amassing over 7.5 lakh views.

Netizens were quick to hail the promptness of the cop.

“Great job!! This person should be awarded with cash, medal & promotion,” a user wrote.

“Notice how the railway police officer anticipated the mishap seconds in advance and rushed right in time. Kudos to him,” another said.

“Good job, so many such videos we have seen . Lots of lives saved,” a third user commented.

However, a few netizens also suggested the railways to implement safety measures to avoid such accidents.

“The gap between the train and the platform needs a review. A hard rubber flapper can also be put on a trial basis so that there is no gap at all. Many accidents hv took place in past hence a review on design is need of hr Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji .RDSO can develop a system for protection [sic],” a user suggested, tagging the railway minister.

