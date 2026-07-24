Watch: Woman orders protest posters via Blinkit, X user calls it 'the new age protest'

A video from the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has gone viral for an unusual reason. Instead of focusing on the demonstration itself, the clip shows a woman receiving a Blinkit delivery containing protest posters, prompting social media users to describe it as an example of a "new age protest."

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The video was shared on X by user Anmol Mittal and has since attracted several likes and comments, with users debating the role of quick-commerce platforms in public demonstrations.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen opening a Blinkit delivery packet at the protest site. She removes three freshly printed posters one by one before briefly displaying them to those around her.

Sharing the video, Mittal wrote, "#GenZ is protesting differently.

Poster by ChatGPT, print via Blinkit, delivered to Jantar Mantar in 10 minutes.

That’s the story behind the viral meme posters."

Check out the viral video here:

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Internet divided over use of quick-commerce services The video quickly gained traction on X, with users offering differing views on the incident.

Some described it as a sign of how technology is changing the way protests are organised, while others questioned whether delivery platforms should print and deliver political material.

One user commented, "Cool way, new way."

Another tagged Blinkit and asked, "shouldn't you have an apartisan policy? Why are you letting political posters being printed from your service"

Another post linked the incident to AI-powered tools, writing:

"This is how students are making creative posters within 10 minutes

> Made posters via ChatGPT

> Order via Blinkit

> Got printout within 10 min

Another reason why Modi can never win against Gen-Z."

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Another user wrote, "Gen-Z isn't just protesting, they're innovating. You can't outsmart a generation that moves at AI speed."

“Protesters are even ordering posters to the protest site. The new age protest," a user wrote.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another X user posted:

"#GenZ is protesting differently. 🔥

Poster by ChatGPT, print via Blinkit, delivered to Jantar Mantar in 10 minutes.

That's the story behind the viral meme posters."

Technology becomes part of public demonstrations The viral clip has reignited conversations about the growing role of digital tools and quick-commerce platforms in everyday life, including political and public gatherings.

While some social media users viewed the Blinkit delivery as a creative example of how technology is reshaping protests, others questioned whether such services should have policies governing the printing and delivery of political content.

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The video continues to circulate widely across social media, adding another viral moment to the ongoing protests.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.