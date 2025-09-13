WATCH | Woman slaps pizza delivery agent over minor road rage in Lucknow, demands ₹30,000

A video going viral on social media showed a woman slapping a pizza delivery agent following a minor incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

The woman is also seen demanding a compensation of ₹30,000, while the delivery man struggles to explain the situation.

The incident took place on Saturday in Lucknow. It began when the delivery agent accidentally collided his two-wheeler with a woman rider.

She allegedly also attempted to snatch his phone while yelling at him.

People quickly gathered at the scene with some tried to diffuse the confrontation while others suggested the woman to take the matter to the police instead of taking it into her own hands.

During the confrontation, the woman said in Hindi: “Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa. (If you go on the road, will you do anything? If you don’t know how to drive, why do you drive? First, call and ask for money)."

When a bystander told the woman that she does not have the right to beat anyone. She replied: “Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye. (Do not give advice. If he has caused any damage, then he will pay the money. Call the police)."

WATCH VIDEO The incident highlights the increasing cases of road rage and people resorting to aggression.

The video drew sharp reactions on social media, with several users condemning the woman’s actions and demanding strict action against her.

Here are some comments posted by users on the video:

A user commented that she should be arrested for assault, adding that her ability to get away with it shows clear privilege, which, though not unusual, is still astonishing. “Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing. Not unusual at all, but still amazes me."