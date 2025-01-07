Strapped to a stretcher and boarded onto the flight—that is how the world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, travelled to meet her friends in the US and UK. Rumeysa Gelgi is over seven feet tall.

A video of Rumeysa Gelgi's travel experience has been circulating on social media, with netizens applauding Turkish Airlines for its efforts.

The world's tallest woman, who lives with a rare genetic condition, said she had to fly on a stretcher due to scoliosis (severe spinal curvature).

“I’m literally so excited my heart beats fast. Because of my spine condition, I had to fly on this stretcher. It was great; it was really comfortable,” Rumeysa Gelgi told Guinness World Records.

How the crew surprised the world's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi said the Turkish Airlines went the extra mile to ensure her maximum comfort during the 19-hour journey from Istanbul to San Francisco. The airline removed six seats to install a custom stretcher, allowing Rumeysa to lie flat for the entire journey without hurting her back.

“The entire crew and the chef surprised me with a stunning chocolate cake. This was so kind, so lovely, it made me emotional, to be honest,” added the world's tallest woman, sharing her travel experience with Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi's spine condition Taking to the comments section of the video, Rumeysa Gelgi shared that she had spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis around 11 years back. Although the surgery reduced the curve, Rumeysa could not sit straight for more than two hours.