When and where to watch the Moon turn red this total lunar eclipse: A complete 2026 Blood Moon guide

Blood Moon 2026: The Moon is all set to take on a deep, eerie crimson colour on 3 March 2026. This spectacular sight, known as a "Blood Moon," occurs during a total lunar eclipse.

Unlike solar eclipses, which require specialised eye protection, a Blood Moon is perfectly safe to view with the naked eye.

Here's a complete guide to break down exactly when and where you can witness this cosmic masterpiece and why the moon takes on its iconic red hue:

Also Read | Artemis II March Moon mission delayed? NASA detects helium flow issue

What is a Blood Moon? The science of the crimson glow A Blood Moon is a beautiful byproduct of Earth's atmosphere, and not a sign of the apocalypse.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow (the umbra) across the lunar surface. While the Earth blocks direct sunlight, our atmosphere acts like a giant lens.

It filters out shorter blue and violet wavelengths of light and refracts (bends) the longer red and orange wavelengths toward the Moon. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, is the same reason sunsets look red.

Essentially, when you look at a Blood Moon, you are seeing the reflection of every sunrise and sunset on Earth hitting the lunar surface at once.

Also Read | Six planets are coming together in evening sky: Beware of social media claims

Blood Moon 2026: When to watch The total lunar eclipse will occur on 3 March 2026. The "totality" phase, when the moon is fully immersed in Earth’s red shadow, will last approximately 58 minutes.

Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:20 pm IST

Totality (Blood Moon) Begins: 4:34 pm IST

Maximum Eclipse: 5:03 pm IST

Totality Ends: 5:33 pm IST

Blood Moon 2026: Where to watch Although it is a global event, viewing time depends on the viewer's location.

For viewers on the US East Coast, the moon will set while it is still in the "blood" phase, making for a dramatic, red moonset on the western horizon. Those on the West Coast and in Hawaii will have a front-row seat to the entire event.

US Pacific Coast (PT): 3:04 AM – 4:02 AM

US Mountain Time (MT): 4:04 AM – 5:02 AM

Australia (ACDT): 9:34 PM – 10:32 PM

New Zealand (NZDT): 12:04 AM – 1:02 AM (March 4)

Blood Moon 2026: Where to watch in India In India, the March 3 lunar eclipse or the Chandra Grahan, offers a unique viewing experience. Because of the timing, most of the country will see the moon rise already in eclipse.

The Northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will witness the end of the "totality" phase as the moon rises. They will see a deep coppery-red moon appear just above the eastern horizon between 5:15 PM and 5:30 PM IST.

The rest of India — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru — the total phase ends just before the moon rises. However, the skygazers will still see a significant partial eclipse. As the moon rises around 6:20 PM IST, a large "bite" will appear taken out of it as it slowly exits the Earth’s shadow.

To catch the red hue in India, sky enthusiasts must find a high vantage point with a completely unobstructed view of the Eastern horizon.

Blood Moon 2026: Tips for the best viewing experience Check the weather: Use an astronomy app to track cloud cover 24 hours in advance.

Use binoculars: While not necessary, binoculars will help you see the craters and texture of the moon through the red veil.

Find dark skies: Even though the moon is bright, light pollution can dull the intensity of the red colour.